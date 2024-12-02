AsiaVerify partners with Visa





Following this announcement, the companies will focus on delivering new opportunities for financial institutions and banks by combining AsiaVerify’s expertise in Asia Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) solutions with Visa’s overall extensive network and resources.







More information on the partnership

Business verification platform, AsiaVerify provides its users and customers with technology that was developed in order to deliver secure KYB, KYC, and UBO processes, while also enabling them to make informed decisions in an ever-evolving market.

AsiaVerify will be recognised as a Visa Ready certified partner for the Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program, which was developed in order to provide its clients and users with the possibility to connect with digital-first, next-generation payments, banking platforms, and services. In addition, AsiaVerify will focus on offering businesses within the Visa network optimised and secure KYB, KYC, and UBOVerify solutions, with instant access to the original language and translated documents. The partnership is also expected to provide users with an optimised onboarding process, alongside monitoring possibilities and regulatory compliance.

Furthermore, the collaboration is expected to allow more businesses and financial institutions to cut through the challenges existing in the industry and connect with Asia Verify in order to manage costs effectively, with an exclusive commercial package that will meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients. At the same time, by combining its suite of solutions and expertise with Visa, AsiaVerify will be enabled to tap into its global reach and improve the manner in which organisations conduct business securely in the region of Asia Pacific.

The partnership also is expected to focus on both companies’ strategy of optimising digital experiences for small businesses and firms, as well as developing new value for customers and users across the region. At the same time, customers will be enabled to benefit from real-time access to accurate and safe information by leveraging AsiaVerify’s solutions. This process is set to provide them with improved decision-making and compliance capabilities, while also mitigating risk and unlocking growth opportunities across the overall APAC market.



