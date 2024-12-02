AsiaPay offers 3-D Secure 2.0 technology

As per Finance Yahoo, 3DS 2.0 cardholder authentication solution to banks and merchants in Asia aims to facilitate payment authentication effectiveness, maximise sales conversion while minimising payment friction and sales dropout.

Xecure 3DS 2.0 solution is available to merchants, PSPs, issuing, and acquiring banks who wish to augment their solution with mobile and data features, and comprises:

EMV 3DS SDK for browser, iOS, and Android;

EMV 3DS Server, which has merchant-friendly data management and mobile-first app capabilities;

EMV 3DS ACS, which offers an Access Control Server for issuers to perform risk- based authentication.