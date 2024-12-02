Ashley Madison settles data breach for USD 11 mln

Ashley Madison was a dating website for people who already had a partner but were looking to have an affair. The infidelity website, which encouraged people to cheat on their partners, was hacked in July 2015 and 33 millions of members had their personal details stolen.

Ruby Life, the company behind the site, faces legal action from people who say the data breach led to financial loss and identity theft. The company, known as Avid Dating Life at the time of the Ashley Madison data breach, has put forward USD 11.2 million (GBP 8.5 million) to settle a number of class actions.

Some of the fund will be used to compensate those with a “valid claim”.