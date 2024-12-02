ASDA partners with Accertify





Following this announcement, Accertify is expected to provide ASDA with optimised security services across the largest retail chain’s ecommerce transactions as part of the firm’s digital transformation strategy.

ASDA is expected to update its legacy systems to improve operations across its network. Accertify’s real-time machine learning (ML) models and automated refunds are set to enable ASDA to adapt to the evolving fraud trends that run across the industry, while also streamlining chargeback workflows. At the same time, its solutions will optimise the manner in which ASDS combats ecommerce payment fraud, as well as improve customer experience and the overall related KPIs.







More information on the partnership

Accertify represents a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express and it focuses on providing fraud prevention solutions, chargeback management, and payment gateway services to clients spanning diverse industries around the world. Its suite of tools and solutions was developed in order to optimise the way ecommerce companies and firms grow their businesses by driving down the total cost of fraud. At the same time, the institution prioritises the procedure of simplifying business processes and ultimately increasing revenue.

Through this partnership, both Asda Stores Limited and Accertify will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and users while remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local government. According to the official press release, leveraging Accertify’s capabilities and automation is set to enable ASDA to further optimise its security and online transactions. At the same time, the company will be given the possibility to accelerate its strategy of protecting and serving its clients and users.

Furthermore, with Accertify’s automated fraud prevention offerings and capabilities incorporated into its systems, ASDA is expected to gain an intelligent and secure layer of protection. This is meant to provide improved security and protection for its digital payments without impacting client experience.



