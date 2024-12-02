Asda launches digital self-ID tech for age verification at self-checkouts

Shoppers who choose to pay through self-checkout points in the store will benefit from easier and faster services thanks to the new technology which works via a camera in the self-checkout screen that accurately estimates clients’ age.

The initiative is part of a Home Office test that allows testing new technologies that can assist with age verification in retail stores selling alcohol and other products not intended for minors.

If the system’s ID camera identifies a customer shopping for alcohol under the age of 25, they can prove their age through the Post Office EasyID or Yoti apps. Alternatively, those who do not wish to use self-checkouts with ID verification cameras can show their proof to ID to an ASDA employee.

The pilot programme was created in partnership with checkout technology companies NCR and digital identity network Yoti and will run until the end of May 2022.