As Indian cyber security market grows, task force studies challenges

The report aims to build India as a global hub for providing cyber security solutions, developing cyber security R&D plans and developing a skilled workforce of cyber security experts. Task force members include industry leaders across IT, BPM and internet, leaders from user organisations like banks and telcos as well as representatives from the government and academia.

The security market in India estimated to be 1%of the overall IT-BPM industry. The IT security market estimated at USD 77 billion in 2015 is growing at over 8% annually. The demand for security workforce is to rise globally to six million by 2019, up from 4 million currently, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million.

The task force is studying Indian cyber security to identify issues and challenges and develop an action plan to address priority issues. It will also identify possible intervention opportunities for the Indian IT industry in global cyber security space and bring together stakeholders from across the board to develop technologies and address global market requirements.