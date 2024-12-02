Aryza integrates Syngrafii eSignature into its financial management software

Syngrafii, a global eSignature company which provides the ability to execute original biometric ink signatures onto hard copy or electronic documents, will now have its patented eSignature and Video Signing Room signing solutions integrated into Aryza’s platforms.

Aryza, an-Ireland based technology company, provides a wide range of analytical products which incorporate technologies such as AI-informed decision making and Open Banking to automate every stage of the debt cycle including restructuring and recovery.

Syngrafii has over 45 granted and pending applications for its pioneering e-Signature iinked Paper robotic LongPen, and Video Signing Room technologies. The Syngrafii VSR all-in-one electronic signing solution enables compliant signing, witnessing, and storage of documents in a live video-conferencing session that can accommodate multiple document signers.