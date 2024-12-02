Arvato, SecuredTouch take joint action to fight payment fraud

As Israel is known as a digital startup nation, Arvato has chosen to strategically invest in online security and decided to partner with Israeli-based SecuredTouch.

The technological platform of SecuredTouch uses the interaction between users and end devices to create a unique user profile authenticating consumers in the background thereby preventing misuse. Consumers are thus protected against identity theft or account takeovers, as their patterns of behaviour in online transactions can rarely be imitated. The technology detects fraudulent behaviour, as well as attempted fraud through automated computer attacks carried out using emulators, bots and malware.

