Arvato Financial Solutions signs agreement with NuData to combat fraud

In order to provide a one-stop fraud prevention suite, Arvato Financial Solutions has chosen NuData’solution which integrates behavioural analytics and passive biometrics with a common platform. Arvato also seeks to provide a frictonless experience for legitimate customers while protecting against abuse.

The solution verifies a users’ online identity by authenticating the user based on their natural and subtle interactions online behaviour that cannot be replicated by a third party. These capabilities help to maximize detection, reduce false positives and optimize user identification.

Arvato Financial Solutions is a financial solutions provider managing customers, specializing primarily in the insurance, retail/ecommerce, telecommunications, banking and healthcare sectors.

NuData Security is a company dealing with fraudulent transactions by identifying good users from bad, based on their online behavior, by analyzing billions of behaviours annually.