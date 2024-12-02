Artis joins forces with Socure for identity verification solutions





Socure’s real-time predictive analytics platform combines ML and AI with digital and offline data to deliver robust KYC, identity verification, and fraud risk prediction available. These capabilities are embedded within Artis’ platform to validate a consumer’s identity at the moment of purchase, reducing friction in the application process and expediting decisions.

Via Socure’s ‘Day Zero’ approach, Artis-powered SMBs and the financial institutions backing the loans are enabled to verify documents (in nearly any form) with assurance, comply with Customer Identification Program (CIP) requirements, and run risk-based checks against global watchlists.