Arqit partners Dentos to launch an identity system





The product is called QuantumKeep. It allows an initial data capture by one firm that has been granted permission by the user, to be securely stored and represented anonymously to other parties in future. Data is stored in the form of blockchain and combined with Arqit’s patented quantum digital signature technology.

Dentons will be the pilot user and also intends to assist Arqit in distributing QuantumKeep to the legal services market where Dentons has relationships with independent firms. QuantumKeep will also be sold to corporate entities within other sectors, such as professional services, finance, and the Government.

This product is in development and expected to launch in Q4 2021. It brings together Arqit's QuantumCloudTM encryption and the compliance expertise of Dentons, to create a secure identity management and compliance product suite. The first product is a KYC solution to assist with client onboarding, verification, and ongoing monitoring.