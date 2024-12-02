Around 690 data breaches have exposed over 175 million records in 2015

According to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), the business sector accounts for about 16 million exposed records in 271 incidents so far in 2015. That represents 39.3% of the incidents, and 9.2% of the exposed records.

The medical/healthcare sector posted the second-largest percentage of the total breaches so far this year, 35.5% (245) out of the total of 690. The number of records exposed in these breaches totaled nearly 120 million, or 68.1% of the total so far in 2015.

The number of banking/credit/financial breaches totals 63 for the year-to-date and involves more than 5 million records, some 9.1% of the total number of breaches and 2.9% of the records exposed.

Findings indicate that the government/military sector has suffered 58 data breaches so far this year, representing about 19.4% of the total number of records exposed so far this year and 8.4% of the incidents. More than 34 million records have been compromised in the government/military sector to date in 2015.

The educational sector has seen 53 data breaches in 2015. The sector accounts for 7.7% of all breaches for the year and nearly 760,000 exposed records, about 0.4% of the total so far in 2015.