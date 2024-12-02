



With the acquisition finalised, OTORIO’s Titan platform is set to be integrated into Armis’ Centrix cloud-based cyber exposure management platform to scale the latter’s OT/CPS suite and provide an on-premises CPS solution for companies or segments of an organisation’s environment that do not have online access. Additionally, this comes as the third acquisition in less than a year for Armis, with the company focusing on expanding its core platform offering following customer-driven use case demands. Armis also completed the acquisition of CTCI, an AI cybersecurity company, in February 2024, as well as Silk Security, a cyber risk prioritisation and remediation platform, in April 2024.











Armis’ development strategy

Through the acquisition of OTORIO, as well as the other deals made with CTCI and Silk Security, Armis aims to solidify its product capabilities and expand its ability to reach new market segments. Commenting on the news, representatives from Armis mentioned that, by utilising OTORIO’s foundational industry knowledge, their company intends to support its customers in making their critical infrastructure more secure. At the same time, the new hybrid and on-premises expansion of Armis Centrix focuses on delivering a complete platform that serves the needs, demands, and preferences of customers looking to optimise their operational technology and cyber-physical environments.

Furthermore, embedding Armis’ platform with broader features such as Secure Remote Access (SRA) for full zero trust and full attack mapping is set to allow the company to assist more organisations and serve their requirements by offering a comprehensive solution for infrastructure, manufacturing, and industrial environments. OTORIO underlined that by merging its team with Armis', the company plans to provide its domain operational context in ICS/CPS environments and support customers in achieving resiliency and compliant business operations.