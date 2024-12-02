Arkose Labs reveals warranty against credential stuffing

This vendor warranty offers a commercial guarantee against credential stuffing attacks, covering customers up to USD 1 million in response expenses, according to Business Wire. The costs covered include legal consultation, forensic services, notification expenses, identity theft, and credit monitoring.

As the first warranty of its kind for these types of attacks, the Credential Stuffing Warranty provides customers with robust, user-centric protection against credential stuffing that shifts liability from the business to Arkose Labs. Key customer benefits include: