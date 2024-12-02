Arkose Labs Raises USD 22 mln for anti-fraud platform development





Crunchbase reveals that PayPal and USVP, the existing backers, also put money in the round, which brings its total raised to USD 36.5 million. Arkose Labs’ mission ‘is to bankrupt the business model of fraud’, while its telemetry-based decision engine aims to identify potential bad actors.

The company’s fraud defense platform works to protect from activities such as account takeover, fake account abuse, scraping, spam, and gift card abuse. Arkose Labs detected and stopped over 500 million attacks in 2019, and its customers include Microsoft (naturally), GitHub, Electronic Arts, Match.com, Singapore Airlines, Roblox, and Twilio. Moreover, the startup plans to use its new capital for platform development, new hires, and global expansion.