Arkose Labs opens regional headquarters in London, expanding global operations in EMEA

Adding to its existing presence in the US and Australia, Arkose Labs will use its London headquarters for additional sales, services, and marketing teams.

Arkose Labs fraud prevention solutions aims not only to detect malicious activity but to also actively deter future attempts by undermining the profitability of attacks. The solutions use real-time risk decisioning and adaptive friction to protect account registrations, prevent account takeovers, and tackle a wide range of bot-driven abuses. Industries served by Arkose Labs include retail, online gaming and gambling, travel, media and streaming, banking, fintechs, technology platforms, and the sharing economy.