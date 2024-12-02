Arkose Labs launches attack intelligence offering 'Arkose Detect'

Customers can now leverage Arkose’s bench of detection capabilities across device (e.g. fingerprint, webGL, headless browser detection), network (IP intelligence, proxy piercing, IP risk scoring, ISP detection), and behavioral (biometrics) plus its signature insights, such as device spoofing detection (the latest technique to bypass device fingerprint tech by adversaries) and other signals.

The new solution can be integrated directly into risk models and protect any customer touch point, such as login for social engineering detection, signup for synthetic fraud, payment, and many others. The company’s thesis in exposing all of its data, the attributes it looks at plus its enriched signals aims to enable teams data to take action before bad actors profit.

On top of that, Arkose Detect is supported by its Security Operations Center who will continue to fine tune and evolve its detection, as attackers update their efforts to pivot. This new product compliments its existing product, Arkose Protect, which incorporates the company’s step-up challenge technology to increase effort and cost to bad actors.

