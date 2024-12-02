Arkose Labs joins the World Wide Web Consortium

Arkose Labs is now a part of the consortium of globally organisations across sectors such as security, accessibility, data privacy, and more. The World Wide Web (W3C) is an international community where member organisations work together to develop web standards according to the evolving dynamics in the digital world.

Arkose Labs’s membership will reportedly further boost its commitment to striking a balance between usability and security. By participating in the group centred around data privacy, it will be able to ensure that the company’s solutions comply with the global regulations mandating the privacy of consumer data.