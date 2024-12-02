Arkose Labs gets certifications from the ISO 2700 for data protection

Arkose Labs implements practices to protect consumer and business data. Its global Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) enables it to maintain data security and ensure that customers get protection.

Intertek, a third-party accredited auditor, has conferred Arkose Labs with accredited certifications in ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, and extension certifications in ISO/IEC 27002:2013 and ISO/IEC 27018:2019. As part of the ISO 27000 series family of standards, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and the extension standard of ISO/IEC 27002:2013 are a globally recognised set of information security standards.

Further, Arkose Labs has been able to maintain the SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II compliances, demonstrating its capabilities to the third-party auditor Linford & Co. These indicate that the company continues to deploy the necessary controls to ensure on-going protection of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the customers’ data. Its proprietary 3D challenges are known to stop advanced bots, and is one of the security vendors who advocate for accountability from security vendors for their solutions, backing it up with credential stuffing warranty worth USD 1 million.

