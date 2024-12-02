Arkose Labs finds growth in online gaming attacks





Findings from the Arkose Labs Q1 2020 Fraud and Abuse Report show most of the growth is coming from new account registration attacks, which increased more than 70%. Attacks targeting this sector often demonstrate highly sophisticated fraud patterns.

Arkose Labs suggests that human-driven attacks on gaming platforms grew sharply this quarter, especially for logins and payments. The company has detected an increase in human-driven in-game spam and abuse, with fraudsters trying to facilitate their success rates in attacks, which involve two-way interactions that bots cannot execute well. Moreover, automation has traditionally dominated attacks on gaming platforms and, despite the recent rise in human-driven fraud, it still accounts for the majority of attempts. Bot attacks range in sophistication from high velocity attacks to more advanced automated attacks that accurately mimic human behaviour.