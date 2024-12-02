Arkose Labs announces updates to its Fraud Deterrence Platform

Arkose Labs is the only provider in the space to offer a warranty on this issue. The company’s Fraud Deterrence Platform is supported by artificial intelligence and offers a combination of risk classification, anomaly detection through machine learning, and dynamic attack response that deters malicious activity long-term.

This approach protects across user touchpoints. It is the only platform to cover the full responsibility for credential stuffing attacks, with a warranty of up to USD 1 million in response expenses in the event of a successful attack.

Arkose Labs’ latest product release delivers a defence-in-depth approach to addressing evolving threats, such as attackers spoofing devices and leveraging machine learning to bypass user challenges. It also provides a new approach to intelligence sharing with customers, for full transparency and easier access to data for internal models.

