ARIZON Sourcing AG moves financial messaging traffic to Bottomlines cloud

Bottomline’s cloud-based financial messaging solution, called GTExchange, provides banks, financial institutions and corporates with a single interface to manage financial messages in multiple formats. The secure solution is fully compliant with the highest Swiss financial regulations.

Traditionally, financial messaging has been hosted on premise, but the move by ARIZON reflects a shift in the financial services industry. Increasingly, both banks and non-bank financial institutions are recognizing the benefits of moving their financial messaging to the cloud.

ARIZON Sourcing AG is a joint venture of Raiffeisen Group and Avaloq and has been in operation since January 1st, 2015.

Bottomline Technologies is a global provider of cloud-based payment, invoice and digital banking solutions, headquartered in the United States.