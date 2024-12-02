Argyll Entertainment, TruNarrative partner for onboarding and safer gambling processes





This partnership is part of their commitment to deliver a secure and responsible gaming environment for their customers in line with the latest UKGC guidance. TruNarrative’s platform enables businesses to compliantly onboard, transact, and manage their customers without friction. Through a single API users can automate customer journeys to digitise KYC, KYB, AML, behaviour monitoring, document verification, AML reporting, fraud detection, credit and affordability checking and full customer management. The platform deploys AI driven orchestration, decision science, and integrates into over 50+ third-party data sources to enrich all decisions and transactions globally.

European Gaming reports that using the TruNarrative solution, Argyll Entertainment will be able to monitor player transactions and behaviour in real time and carry out automated affordability assessments without requiring players to upload excessive documentation. Thus, Argyll Entertainment will be able to build behavioural monitoring, transaction monitoring, affordability, and income indicators into their customer journeys. In addition, within the TruNarrative interface, Argyll Entertainment will have access to a full case management system for manual review and referrals and a comprehensive audit trail for instant recall of all data for regulatory purposes.