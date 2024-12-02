Argus is live with Bermuda's card present platform - Powertranz

The platform currently supports Chip and PIN, Chip and Signature, and Magnetic Stripe read capabilities with all banks in Bermuda as well as in 17 Caribbean countries, according to the official press release.

The payment platform features PCI Validated P2PE, the PCI Council’s standard for End-to-End encryption, via the Powertranz partnership with Bluefin, a global provider of secure payment technologies. Argus offers a full range of insurance, pensions and investment products targeted at local and international organisations and individuals.

Argus accepts credit and debit card payments both online (via First Atlantic Commerce, sister company to Powertranz) and offline. The Powertranz solution facilitates all Argus Point of Sale (POS) transactions for all lines of business. This means the customer service representatives do not handle the customer’s card. Rather, the customer inputs or swipes their card into the payment device themselves.

The solution went live in July 2019 and enables truly integrated POS payments, which reduces Argus’ PCI compliance risk.