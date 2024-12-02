Argos Risk forms strategic partnership with Gatekeeper





Gatekeeper automates supplier onboarding and vendor compliance while offering integration support for third-party solutions. Gatekeeper features tracking of vendor performance and enables one to manage a vendor's scorecard and limit risk.

Argos Risk's product, AR Surveillance, leverages data points to assign risk scores to a company's third-party relationships. It automatically generates and sends alerts about significant changes, including lawsuits, liens, mergers, acquisitions, key executive changes, among others. AR Surveillance provides information into a company's operations, incorporating financial viability, current trade payment behaviour, business health, industry outlook.



