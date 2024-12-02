Arendt Services partners with Fenergo





Arendt Services will use Fenergo’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution to provide investors with a frictionless onboarding and maintenance experience. The company’s objective is to improve operational efficiencies by optimising its investor onboarding, ongoing due diligence, and regulatory compliance process.











More on the partnership

Fenergo’s CLM SaaS solution and regulatory coverage in over 120 jurisdictions cover a comprehensive suite of services designed to automate and augment the end-to-end investor journey. Teams can visualise complex entity relationships and identify beneficial owners, which results in a streamlined regulatory compliance process and integrated screening capabilities.



According to Arendt Services’ officials, in recent years, fund managers' and asset managers’ appeal for a seamless end-to-end user experience has been growing and the partnership came in response to this. Fenergo’s SaaS solution offers clients a convenient investor portal, which acts as a central information hub. The service is provided as standard to funds, Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM), and other fund administrations or transfer agents. Moreover, investors can access the portal to upload and review relevant information in real time, therefore reducing manual document flow and accelerating lifecycle processes.





