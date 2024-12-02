Arendt Services partners with Fenergo

Arendt Services will use Fenergo’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution to provide investors with a frictionless onboarding and maintenance experience. The company’s objective is to improve operational efficiencies by optimising its investor onboarding, ongoing due diligence, and regulatory compliance process.
More on the partnership
Fenergo’s CLM SaaS solution and regulatory coverage in over 120 jurisdictions cover a comprehensive suite of services designed to automate and augment the end-to-end investor journey. Teams can visualise complex entity relationships and identify beneficial owners, which results in a streamlined regulatory compliance process and integrated screening capabilities.
According to Arendt Services’ officials, in recent years, fund managers' and asset managers’ appeal for a seamless end-to-end user experience has been growing and the partnership came in response to this. Fenergo’s SaaS solution offers clients a convenient investor portal, which acts as a central information hub. The service is provided as standard to funds, Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM), and other fund administrations or transfer agents. Moreover, investors can access the portal to upload and review relevant information in real time, therefore reducing manual document flow and accelerating lifecycle processes.
Other significant developments from Fenergo
Ireland-based SaaS solutions provider Fenergo enables financial institutions to digitise their client experience, improve operational efficiencies, as well as manage compliance with KYC and AML and reduce risks.
In June 2023, Coinmotion partnered
with the company to streamline AML compliance procedures, the former tapping Fenergo’s Transaction Monitoring system. Through this collaboration, Coinmotion can gain a better understanding of customer behaviour in real-time and report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). By implementing Fenergo’s solution, the cryptocurrency service provider can further develop its AML compliance processes by leveraging KYC and transactional data.
Fenergo implemented
an AI-powered transaction monitoring solution in April 2023 which allows financial institutions to transform AML compliance processes. The solution uses data to detect suspicious activities while minimising false positives. Moreover, financial institutions can maintain their compliance with evolving AML regulations by integrating the risk-based approach.
The Transaction Monitoring solution can create actionable client profiles for data-driven investigations and includes a real-time detection engine, pre-packaged data models, analytics, workflows, and SAR filing.
In February 2023, in the context of its expansion, Shieldpay entered a partnership
with Fenergo to create a comprehensive CLM system. By integrating Fenergo’s SaaS CLM and transaction monitoring system, Shieldpay can bring real-time client KYC and AML data into one platform.