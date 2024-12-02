Areeba partners with Netcetera to implement 3-D Secure protocol 2.2

Areeba has partnered with Netcetera to implement the 3-D Secure protocol 2.2, supported by Netcetera’s Access Control Server (ACS). The new 3-D Secure service will help Areeba’s issuing banks meet scheme requirements and enable issuers to create tailored cardholder authentication experiences that prevent.

To further improve payment security, Areeba also opted for the RiskShield solution provided by INFORM, which assesses the risk levels of transactions in real-time. Both solutions provided by Netcetera and INFORM are compliant with the t 3DS protocols and ensure fraud security.