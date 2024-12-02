Arc'teryx, Kount team up for fraud prevention and personalised customer experiences





Another reason behind this agreement is to provide a frictionless and highly personalised experience for ‘pro’ customers. Also, as Arc’teryx needed a solution that could stop fraud, drive growth, and provide personalised, VIP customer experiences, it turned to Kount and its real-time Identity Trust Global Network to flip the script on fraud management. The Identity Trust Global Network links 2.7 billion fraud signals per interaction in real-time, allowing Arc’teryx to automate its fraud prevention decisions. Thus, it reduces manual reviews and eliminates chargebacks.

Besides blocking bad transactions, Arc’teryx is identifying trustworthy customers and delivering personalised user experiences to them. Also, Networked Data from the real-time Identity Trust Global Network is enabling Arc’teryx to unlock new revenue streams. With Kount, it has identified high-value regions where it can focus its marketing efforts, while strategically reallocating resources away from low-trust geographies where fraud is rampant.