Arana Security launches mobile app for use with IDEMIA's MorphoWave Compact

Arana Security‘s solution works by linking either a payment card or financial institution account to the user’s account on the mobile app. A 30-second enrolment process on the MorphoWave device connects the user’s two accounts and allows for customer authorisation.

The launch aims to bring contactless biometric authentication to more customers in the retail and banking sectors. The biometric authentication takes place by having the customer waive their hand across the MorphoWave’s 3D scanner.

The solution is run in the cloud, allowing for multi-location enrolment and authentication, with a single portal used to monitor user verification.