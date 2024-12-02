Aqua Security raises USD 60 million in funding round

As per the information detailed in the press release, in addition to the presence of new investor Evolution Equity Partners, the funding round included existing investors such as Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and StepStone Group. Being an extension of Aqua Security’s Series E round, the current injection of funds places the company’s valuation above USD 1 billion. Since its launch in 2015, the company raised USD 325 million, with approximately 500 enterprises worldwide adopting its cloud security approach. Currently, the company provides its services to banks in North America and Canada, being a participant in the cloud-native security landscape for the financial services industry.
According to company officials, Aqua Security aims to create a world where all new applications are built native to the cloud, with the company developing a solution that can protect customers’ digital transformation. Representatives from Evolution Equity Partners stated that the investment in Aqua Security came as a result of the company’s commitment to reducing and combating cloud-native attacks. The investment firm also highlighted that considering the increasing adoption of cloud-native applications across enterprises, Aqua’s growth strategy can be sustained and advanced. Aqua Security’s objective is to decrease attacks across the entire cloud-native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. The company provides software supply chain security for developers, cloud security, and runtime protection for security teams, supporting customers in reducing risk while expanding their businesses.
In addition to its presence in the financial services sector, Aqua Security
provides its services to the federal government industry. With its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), the company offers end-to-end visibility on an enterprise’s cloud infrastructure and its vulnerabilities, enabling it to prioritise and decrease risk. Some of Aqua Security’s solutions include Docker, AWS Cloud, and Google Cloud Security, as well as OpenShift, VMware Tanzu, and Azure Cloud Security.
With its operations headquartered in the US, Evolution Equity Partners
collaborates with cybersecurity software companies that safeguard the digital environment. The investment firm has a particular interest in companies leveraging big-data, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), mobile, and the convergence of consumer and enterprise software to develop information technology companies. Evolution Equity Partners’ investments include AVG Technologies, Cognitive Security, OpenDNS, Carbon Black, Security Scorecard, DFLabs, Eperi, DICE, and Panaseer, among others.