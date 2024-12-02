APWG establishes cybercrime reporting program

The program is designed to speed up the collection and redistribution of cybercrime machine-event data to anti-virus vendors, security companies, investigators and responders. The APWG Accredited Reporter Data Submission Program broadens the number of contributors to the APWG’s machine-event data clearinghouses across the globe in order to maximize the trans-industrial exchange of event data required to deflect, investigate and respond to cybercrime attacks in the first instance.

The APWG, founded in 2003 as the Anti-Phishing Working Group, is a global industry, law enforcement, and government coalition focused on unifying the global response to electronic crime.