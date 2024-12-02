Aptys Solutions brings out anomaly detection for monitoring transactions

The solution is integrated into Aptys’ universal payments solution PayLOGICS, which helps financial institutions to automate and monitor transactions in real-time. PayLOGICS will provide information on transactions with anomalous triggers helping to secure payment channels for their customers.

The Anomaly Detection module works together with Aptys’ ACH Risk module to provide a layered approach to combating fraud. By leveraging the integrated payments workflow in PayLOGICS for ACH, Wire, and Check, Aptys can offer financial institutions fraud risk tools for monitoring transactions, and reduce the cost of operations.

Aptys Solutions is a US-based company providing real-time processing and electronic payment solutions for financial institutions nationwide.