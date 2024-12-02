Apto Payments partners with Sardine

The collaboration is set to enable customers to launch card programmes in a quick manner with support from extensive transaction monitoring tools that help identify and prevent fraudulent behaviour.





Partnership context and what it entails for Apto Payments’ customer base

The Sardine partnership comes at a time when the need for robust fraud and compliance solutions is showcasing a continuous increase within the fintech industry. A FICO report highlights that US card skimming fraud has grown by more than 700% within H1 2022, and the announcement details that PYMNTS reported an 11% of surveyed consumers have experienced card-related fraud throughout 2022.

Having this knowledge as its basis, through this collaboration, Apto Payments aims to ensure that its clients can leverage solutions that help assure that no card-related fraud takes place through Apto programmes.











Commenting on the announcement, Meg Nakamura, CEO of Apto Payments advised that apart from providing an open platform and a developer tools suite, Apto is looking to prioritise its resources to offer a holistic risk management strategy. As per their statement, the company has a focus on ensuring that its customers can be successful with their card programmes even in increasingly challenging and evolving environments, and the Sardine partnership enables it to strengthen its fraud and risk engines for improved cardholder protections.

Adding on the collaboration, Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine stated that they are looking forward to working with Apto Payments and enabling it to leverage Sardine’s suite of fraud and compliance solutions towards maximising its revenue efforts and making smarter fraud decisions, all via Sardine’s real-time, risk-scoring engine.





Sardine, Apto Payments offering and recent developments

A single platform for fraud and compliance, Sardine builds products that are aimed at securing payments and financial applications, working with companies around the globe to expedite the next version of global finance and the web.

Its most recent development marks the October 2022 launch of ‘Insights’, a product that provides real-time viewing of an entity’s risk with a basis on its transaction history with crypto, digital assets, and bank products.

Being a one-stop-shop card issuing platform, Apto Payments enables customers to launch cards in a confident and easy manner. The company helps minimise the complexities associated with card issuing by offering a single provider for developer tools and full programme management, together with regulatory advisory services and white glove cardholder support.

The Sardine agreement comes as the latest collaboration that provides its customers with solutions that address their payments and card-issuing needs and follows the October 2022 partnership with Patriot Bank, which aimed to help customers bring card products to market.