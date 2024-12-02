















Furthermore, ConnectID was one of the first non-government operators of a digital identity exchange to be accredited under the Australian Government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) which delivers standards, rules, and guidelines based on international best practices.



Developed to allow individuals to securely validate their identity to businesses without the need to repeatedly share data about themselves, ConnectID acts as a link between companies and trusted identity information with customer consent. Through this collaboration, ANZ intends to solidify its security features for its ANZ Plus customers by minimising data sharing and safeguarding customers against identity theft and fraud.The current move eliminates the need for proof of identity documents, instead enabling ANZ Plus customers to ask a participating business to authenticate them by leveraging the information they already trust ANZ Plus to oversee. Additionally, ConnectID does not store or visualise customers’ personal information and merges the capabilities of real-time identity verification with improved security and user consent.Furthermore, ConnectID was one of the first non-government operators of a digital identity exchange to be accredited under the Australian Government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) which delivers standards, rules, and guidelines based on international best practices.

More information on the announcement

According to officials from ConnectID, the partnership between AP+ and ANZ Plus is set to enable the latter’s customers to have increased control over their personal data and how it is shared and used by a business. ConnectID works towards ensuring consumer and business convenience and safety by delivering an accelerated and secure identity verification process. Also, AP+ mentions that by utilising ConnectID, ANZ Plus can provide enhanced functionality and security for customers across Australia.



Moreover, representatives from ANZ underscored that the move focuses on enabling ANZ Plus customers to maintain control over their identity and reduce the sharing of data for unnecessary services. The company is committed to protecting its users from the progressing threats of cybercrime and minimising the risk business customers face in keeping more data than required.