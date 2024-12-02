Apriva, On Track Innovations to bring EMV solution to unattended markets

This pre-certified payment solution supports magnetic stripe reader (MSR) transactions, and will soon be EMV certified on various processors through Apriva. As a semi-integrated solution, the OTI TRIO reader is interfaced with the Apriva gateway. Security includes real-time data encryption, using the industry standard DUKPT (derived unique key per transaction) encryption method, with no cardholder or card data stored.

The TRIO is designed for installation in unattended environments, such as kiosks and vending machines, to enable cashless payment with magnetic payment cards, as well as mobile (Apple Pay, Android PayTM, Samsung Pay), EMV chip and contactless payment cards.

Apriva’s payment gateway offers security with end-to-end encryption, tokenization and EMV capabilities, while connecting a variety of payment devices to over processors accepting all major debit and credit cards, in addition to campus cards in both the US and Canada.

Apriva is a provider of omnichannel payment solutions and mobile communications that meet the security requirements of financial services providers, government entities and public service sectors.

On Track Innovations addresses cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things (IoPT), wearables, unattended retail and petroleum markets.