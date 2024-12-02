AppOmni has announced the launch of new AI security features as part of its platform, aimed at mitigating emerging AI and SaaS risks.

Considering the accelerated adoption of AI and the risks it brings that security teams must manage, AppOmni focuses on equipping organisations, regardless of their size, with the end-to-end controls required for safe usage of these applications, enabling them to identify risks, protect sensitive data, detect abnormalities, and respond to evolving threats.

Combatting AI risk

Through these new capabilities, AppOmni seeks to facilitate more control for organisations over their SaaS and AI applications. The features enable security teams to understand their risk exposure to AI and implement controls to safeguard themselves by detecting sanctioned and unsanctioned, or shadow AI applications, including AI embedded within SaaS applications.

AppOmni’s platform includes improved threat detection, enabling organisations to search, investigate, and govern apps in real time more confidently, and support for 30 new AI and SaaS applications, such as AI native apps like Anthropic, ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude, Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Secure Access, Gong, and OpenAI. In addition to this, the company rolled out three product packages tailored to meet enterprises at every stage of their SaaS security maturity journey, with it providing a free SaaS and AI Attack Service Assessment and a 90-day trial of the AppOmni Foundations package.

Furthermore, the three new product packages are developed so that organisations can begin with and expand their SaaS security footprint through AppOmni as they grow: