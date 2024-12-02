AppOmni has announced the launch of new AI security features as part of its platform, aimed at mitigating emerging AI and SaaS risks.
Considering the accelerated adoption of AI and the risks it brings that security teams must manage, AppOmni focuses on equipping organisations, regardless of their size, with the end-to-end controls required for safe usage of these applications, enabling them to identify risks, protect sensitive data, detect abnormalities, and respond to evolving threats.
Combatting AI risk
Through these new capabilities, AppOmni seeks to facilitate more control for organisations over their SaaS and AI applications. The features enable security teams to understand their risk exposure to AI and implement controls to safeguard themselves by detecting sanctioned and unsanctioned, or shadow AI applications, including AI embedded within SaaS applications.
AppOmni’s platform includes improved threat detection, enabling organisations to search, investigate, and govern apps in real time more confidently, and support for 30 new AI and SaaS applications, such as AI native apps like Anthropic, ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude, Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Secure Access, Gong, and OpenAI. In addition to this, the company rolled out three product packages tailored to meet enterprises at every stage of their SaaS security maturity journey, with it providing a free SaaS and AI Attack Service Assessment and a 90-day trial of the AppOmni Foundations package.
Furthermore, the three new product packages are developed so that organisations can begin with and expand their SaaS security footprint through AppOmni as they grow:
- Foundations, which comes as a package for companies just starting their SaaS security journey, allowing them to discover shadow SaaS and AI, app users and permissions, and detect threats and anomalous activities. The solution offers a simplified SaaS security entry point;
- Advanced, which meets the needs of large organisations and includes more sophisticated threat detection features and SaaS security posture controls;
- Enterprise, developed for larger organisations with the highest level of SaaS security maturity, equipping them with granular control over baseline SaaS security posture and rule set catalogues. Additionally, the option allows deep integration of the SaaS security programme with the existing security stack.