Applied Recognition meets identity verification requirements

Ver-ID Credentials enables online identity verification by using the company’s Face Locate technology to ensure that an in-session “selfie” matches the applicant’s government-issued photo ID. The service is equipped with several built-in security features including controls to limit the potential for use of false credentials and ‘liveness detection’ feature to ensure that an applicant is actually present.

In order to adhere to government guidelines, Ver-ID Credentials must be combined with a second method to complete a compliant identity authentication.

The Canadian Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act aims to facilitate combatting the laundering of proceeds of crime and combatting the financing of terrorist activities, to establish the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and to amend and repeal certain Acts in consequence.

Applied Recognition delivers face detection, recognition and authentication technology for consumers, enterprises and application developers.