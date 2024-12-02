Apple users targeted by fake invoice emails

The phishing emails are aimed at stealing users’ bank details by making them think someone has gone shopping using their Apple accounts.

I another similar phishing email Apple customers are told they have bought a GBP 36 for a Netflix subscription, purchased from the App Store.

Embedded in these phishing e-mails can be malware links which fraudsters use to lurk in the background of computer and pounce when the users bank online, and the same is true of text messages.

Apple said the iTunes Store will never ask for personal information or sensitive account information such as passwords or credit card numbers via email.