Apple receives patent for iCloud-based Touch ID system

The information could then be transferred via iCloud to a secondary device for use in authentication, or to set up said device presumably without repeating the enrolment process. It could also be used to allow dedicated Apple Pay terminals with their own Touch ID sensors to verify user fingerprint information and process transactions without even needing the primary device to be present.

The patent offers a number of options to maintain security, including requiring that a user authenticate via iCloud to securely store their Touch ID information for transfer, or even sending info gathered on the second device back to the original for matching and authorization, meaning the actual original data is never transferred wirelessly in any form.

Apple also lays out how transferring data from one device to another might operate only over local wireless technology, including NFC and Bluetooth, as well as Wi-Fi connections directly between devices.