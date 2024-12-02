Apple offers encryption method with new file system

The product includes multikey encryption, which makes it hard to crack even if someone has physical access to the storage.

The file system is available to developers in preview form and it should launch in earnest in 2017. The prerelease APFS cannot be used to boot a device and does not support many Mac staples, such as Fusion Drives or Time Machine.

There is no certainty that the data introduced in a drive now will be readable by later versions of APFS.

In related news, Apple Pay comes to the web with two-factor TouchID authentication which seeks to prevent online fraud and help Apple gain traction with ecommerce retailers.