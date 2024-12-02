Apple looks for partial payment from the US states for digital ID cards

According to a CNBC report, all US states participating in the programme will have to allocate the necessary personnel and resources to support the launch on a timeline determined by Apple.

Apple reserves its full right to handle various aspects of the programme, including device compatibility, launch date, and states’ marketing campaigns. Moreover, the company is holding states accountable for the authenticity of the programme’s identity verification, while the adoption of this service with government agencies and its marketing campaign will be made at taxpayers’ expense.

Arizona and Georgia already agreed to Apple’s requests, with other states like Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, and Utah to closely follow.