Apple launches new security features





Included in the new launch are updates on Safari Private Browsing, Communication Safety, Lockdown mode, and application privacy improvements, as well as newly developed features such as Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail.

The new products aim to improve the overall security and privacy of customers, as fraudulent activities in the industry still represent a major risk. While keeping clients in control over their private information and offering upgraded features that were designed to keep them protected from any online risks, Apple aims to meet the expectations and preferences of its user base while keeping their data secure.









More information on the launch

The new features were created to offer users control over their shared data. Multiple Apple tools and services were upgraded and improved following this launch, including Safari Private Browsing (advanced tracking and fingerprinting protection were implemented for protecting the clients against trackers), line tracking protection in messages, mail, and Safari Private Browsing, communication safety, lockdown mode, and others.

The additional features include the Check In product, a new AirDrop service with NameDrop, as well as Live Voicemail.

Check In was created to improve the way users let their families and loved ones know they reached their destination safely. Once the service is turned on the device, Check In will automatically detect when the client reached the mentioned destination and will share the status with the contacts that are known from Messages. Families will be able to see if the customer did not reach their destination or if something unexpected happened, and they can access features (like the precise location, battery level, last active time, or cell service status) that the solution will provide in the case where the user does not respond. The session can be ended whenever the client wants, and the information is end-to-end encrypted so only the chosen individuals can access it.

Customers will be enabled to hold their iPhones near other devices in order to share their contact information with their intended recipients only by using the NameDrop feature. Being a new AirDrop tool, NameDrop offers clients the possibility to choose the specific contact details they want to share, as well as the information they don’t want to share with a certain individual. Photos, videos, and other types of content can be shared in the same manner.

The Live Voicemail was designed to offer customers the possibility to know when to answer a phone call easier and safely. At the moment a client is called and the person on the other line starts to leave a message, they will be able to see a live transcription as the caller speaks. The user has the possibility to pick up the call during this time, whenever they want. Calls from unknown contacts can be transferred directly to Live Voicemail when the Silence Unknown Callers product is turned on.



Apple’s partnerships and product launches

Apple had multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

In May 2023, the company introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone in Australia, aimed to improve the way local businesses of any size accept in-person contactless payments for their devices. SMBs, as well as large retailers and hospitality groups, were enabled to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets and services while using their iPhones.

Earlier in the same month, Mastercard introduced Apple Pay to its cardholders in Guatemala and El Salvador for improving transaction convenience and security. Cardholders in these countries were given the possibility to use the technologies embedded in their Apple devices for ensuring the security of payments.