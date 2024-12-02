Apple introduces two-factor authentication for iCloud

The iCloud.com portal is now protected by Apple’s two-factor authentication system, which requires users to enter a dynamically generated code sent to a trusted device prior to gaining access to the service.

iCloud.com two-factor verification asks users logging in to provide both a password and a four-digit code, the latter of which is sent to a trusted device through text, iMessage or push notification. Apple ID owners can add trusted devices through the Apple ID management webpage.

Once a user is confirmed, all iCloud.com assets are unlocked until a user signs out or closes their browser window. Find My iPhone is left active by default, allowing users to remotely deactivate or wipe a trusted device that is stolen or lost.