Apple introduces periocular biometrics

Currently available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models only, the new feature will require users to rescan their face biometrics for Face ID, then enable the option via a new toggle in Settings. Apple has also added a new feature to ‘Add Glasses’ to make Face ID more accurate for users wearing glasses and a mask at the same time.

Face ID with a mask can be used to authenticate Apple Pay payments and with most apps using Face ID, unlike the prior Face ID feature that required an Apple Watch to function. For context, Apple first introduced mask detection back in 2020. However, the first version of the software merely skipped the Face ID authentication process when detecting a mask, prompting for a passcode entry instead, according to biometricupdate.com.