Apple faces private antitrust lawsuit





According to officials, payment card issuers may try to prove that Apple violated the federal Sherman antitrust law by enforcing a 100% monopoly over the domestic market for tap-and-pay wallets for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. Moreover, they dismissed a tying claim that accuses Apple of requiring buyers of iOS devices to purchase Apple Pay or decline acquisitions of competing wallets.











The lawsuit’s claims





Currently, the plaintiffs accuse Apple of coercing individuals who operate its smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches into using its own wallet for tap-to-pay transactions. On the other hand, Android-based devices allow consumers to choose their preferred wallets, including Google Pay and Samsung Pay. As per the complaint, Apple’s conduct makes approximately 4,000 banks and credit unions that use its wallet pay at least USD 1 billion of excess fees. Moreover, plaintiffs claim that the company harms consumers by reducing the incentive to make its product safer and easier to use.



Officials also said that plaintiffs alleged that Apple should allow alternatives to Apple Pay and that more competition would increase innovation and reduce prices.



The proposed class action is led by Illinois’ Consumers Co-op Credit Union, Iowa’s Affinity Credit Union, and GreenState Credit Union. Back in July 2022, Affinity Credit Union filed an official complaint against Apple for illegally profiting from Apple Pay and breaking antitrust laws. The lawsuit claimed that Apple has restricted contactless payments on iOS devices to Apple Pay and it charged payment card issuers fees to use the mobile wallet. This resulted in Apple allegedly engaging in anti-competitive behaviour.Currently, the plaintiffs accuse Apple of coercing individuals who operate its smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches into using its own wallet for tap-to-pay transactions. On the other hand, Android-based devices allow consumers to choose their preferred wallets, including Google Pay and Samsung Pay. As per the complaint, Apple’s conduct makes approximately 4,000 banks and credit unions that use its wallet pay at least USD 1 billion of excess fees. Moreover, plaintiffs claim that the company harms consumers by reducing the incentive to make its product safer and easier to use.

Apple’s response to the claims

The company did not immediately respond to the requests for comment on the matter. However, seeking dismissal, Apple stated that it charged nominal fees to smaller card issuers. Also, the company said that the plaintiffs ignored the competitive reality that consumers could still pay with cash, physical credit and debit cards, and other payment methods.





Past accusations of Apple