Apple charges Qualcomm in Beijing and demands 1 billion yuan

In addition, Apple filed a second lawsuit against Qualcomm that accused it of failing to live up to promises made to license “standard essential patents” broadly and inexpensively, according to Reuters.

The lawsuits follow a decision by the US Federal Trade Commission to file a complaint on Jan. 17 in which it accused Qualcomm of using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly of a key semiconductor used in mobile phones.

Qualcomm supplies both Apple and Samsung Electronics with “modem” chips that connect phones to wireless networks. Furthermore, the two companies together accounted for 40% of Qualcomms USD 23.5 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, the online publication continued.