Apple becomes top target for phishing attacks

A study from the Anti-Phishing Work Group (APWG) based on data from H1 2014, 17.7% of all phishing attacks were aimed at Apple, with PayPal in second and Chinese shopping site Taobao claiming third place.

The report also indicates that a wider variety of companies are now being targeted by phishing attacks. APWG found that 756 institutions had been targeted by phishers in H1 2014, with almost half of those not experiencing phishing in the previous six months.

It is likely that phishers are selecting new targets in the hope of finding vulnerable new user bases that are not ready to defend themselves. It can require multiple defensive strategies in order to prevent phishing attacks, with the combination of behavioral analysis and big data proving particularly effective.

By creating normal behavior profiles, companies can identify intruders within their network and reduce the number of phishing attacks.