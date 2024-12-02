Apple becomes a FIDO Alliance member, Nok Nok Labs announces

Biometric Update cites that via the agreement, Apple and other Alliance members are transforming digital identity by committing to standards-based authentication. Nok Nok Labs says that by joining industry counterparts including Google and Microsoft, Apple has become the final puzzle piece with FIDO now adopted by all major browser manufacturers.

Moreover, Nok Nok believes that with growing industry acceptance of FIDO standards in 2019, there was an increase in the number of new customer deployments and in existing customer renewals. What also contributed to this was the global regulations enforcing strong authentication for online services and strategic partnerships.