Apple acquires facial recognition technology that reads your emotions

This paves the way for the company to install the technology in its future iPhone cameras to read your emotions and determine when you are happy, said or just depressed.

Emotient often uses the technology to determine peoples reactions to promotional videos and advertisements. Apple has so far not commented on why it went for the facial-recognition technology. It is possible that it may either use it in future iPhone cameras or may keep the technology stacked safely away among thousands of other innovations that it has either perfected or purchased over the years.

Yet another theory that may seem highly plausible is that Apple may need this technology to develop its own virtual reality headset or on other devices that support the concept of augmented reality. This is backed up by the fact that Emotient was planning to develop a software for the Google Glass to allow shopkeepers to analyse reactions of their customers to new products.

The concept of facial recognition technology in smartphones was first introduced when Google launched the Android Ice Cream Sandwich back in 2011. The new OS came with a feature that allowed users to unlock their Android phones by using their faces as a biometric tool.