Appdome launches its Mobile Fraud Prevention solution

The new offering provides DevSecOps ease, no code scalability, and immediate time to market for developers and mobile businesses to preempt mobile fraud, stop click bots and automated attacks, block mobile malware, and prevent mobile piracy in Android and iOS apps.

Appdome's solution is aimed at protecting mobile apps and the people that use them by preventing fraudsters from weaponising mobile apps, blocking the tools that automate mobile app fraud, and detecting on-device techniques used to carry out mobile fraud against users and apps. As part of Mobile Fraud Prevention, developers and mobile businesses can implement one, any, or all of the 20 new protections inside Android and iOS apps to prevent mobile fraud, such as automated programs, click-bots, InstaBots, and SneakerBots, mobile malware, and mobile piracy.